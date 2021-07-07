McDonald's Comes In Last in Fast-Food Survey

(Newser) – For restaurants and diners alike, the 2020-2021 period was a time like no other—but customer ratings of their experiences at fast-food restaurants remained surprisingly unchanged. The American Customer Satisfaction Index says that in its annual survey, Chick-fil-A took the top spot for the seventh year in a row, with a score of 83 out of 100; McDonald's remained in last place with a score of 70, USA Today reports. The ACSI interviewed almost 20,000 randomly chosen customers between April 2020 and March 2021. The top five:



Chick-fil-A Domino's KFC Starbucks Five Guys