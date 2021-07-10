(Newser) – Edward Cagney Mathews was already facing harassment, bias intimidation, and assault charges. Now, the 45-year-old New Jersey man, accused of going on a racist rant against neighbors that was recorded and went viral, has new charges coming his way. Per a statement from the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, Mathews was charged Thursday with criminal mischief, stalking, and multiple drug and weapons offenses, reports ABC News. Mathews, who's white, was arrested Monday, amid a protest outside of his home, after police say he was caught on video earlier in the month arguing with and calling Black neighbors in his Mount Laurel community "monkeys" and the n-word. Etchu Brandon Tambe, one of the neighbors in the video, says he came to the defense of another neighbor, Leron Brown, a board member in the condo complex where they all live, and his wife when Mathews showed up July 2 and started harassing them.

"He's had problems with Black board members on the homeowners association," Tambe says. NBC Philadelphia reports the new charges came about after a search warrant was executed at Mathews' home. Investigators say, among other things, that Mathews stalked a neighbor, as well as fired a BB gun at two of his neighbors' cars, causing more than $2,000 in damage. Police say they also removed "numerous" psilocybin mushrooms from his home. The police concede Mathews has been an issue in the past, though they say they never had enough evidence to bring charges before this week. "Unfortunately, we know Mathews because we've dealt with him so many times over the years," a Mount Laurel police spokesman tells ABC. Mathews tells Action News he made a "mistake" and that he hopes the public will "allow me the ability to move forward, just like we all deserve." A detention hearing for Mathews, now being held in Burlington County Jail, is set for Tuesday. (Read more racist remark stories.)