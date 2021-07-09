Heat to Reach Yosemite This Weekend

(Newser) – As a heat wave settles in on the West Coast this weekend, Yosemite National Park might sound like an attractive escape. But temperatures at Yosemite are expected to hit 100 or 111 degrees over the weekend, SFGate reports. "Because there's a lot of exposed granite in the park … that granite, once it sees those suns rays, it heats up like the Central Valley," a forecaster said. The all-time record for Yosemite, set in 1915, is 115 degrees. This heat wave is expected to last through Monday, with Saturday and Sunday the hottest days. Ocean breezes and the marine layer will keep the California coast cooler, but it will be hot inland, especially in the Central Valley, forecasters said. California won't quite be facing the historic extremes that the Pacific Northwest has recently, a climate scientist posted online. "But that's perhaps an unrealistically high bar," he wrote.

For those determined to hike in Yosemite anyway, the Sierra Sun Times offers localized suggestions: