'We All Quit,' Burger King Marquee Sign Announces

(Newser) – Visitors to a Burger King in Lincoln, Neb., may have come for a burger, but stayed for the sign Saturday. "WE ALL QUIT. SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE," read the marquee sign beneath the Burger King logo, a photo of which has now gone viral. Former general manager Rachael Flores had been dealing with several issues, from understaffing to a lack of air conditioning. "I ended up in the hospital for being dehydrated" as temperatures in the kitchen reached the mid-90s, she tells KLKN. She says her boss was upset that she missed a phone meeting and called her a "baby." She also says staff members were overworked, with just two working for hours at a time, and no more than three or four at lunch time. Flores says she worked up to 60 hours a week, with no help from district managers. Fed up, she put in her two-week notice. Then eight employees followed suit.

Employee Kylee Johnson says she'd stayed on to help Flores, her best friend, until more staff could be hired. But "we got nobody," she says. Flores says management directed submitted applications to other restaurants. Outgoing employees ultimately erected the sign as they were unsure if anyone would be around to help customers once they left, Flores tells KLKN. "I didn't think anybody was going to notice it … then it went pretty crazy on Facebook." She adds upper management called Saturday, a day before her two weeks were up, telling her to remove the sign. She was then fired. Flores and Johnson claim new employees have already quit, though the location in the Havelock neighborhood remains open. A Burger King rep tells Newsweek that "our franchisee is looking into this situation" as "the work experience described at this location is not in line with our brand values." (Read more Burger King stories.)