(Newser) – For the 14th straight year, the American College of Sports Medicine, in conjunction with the Anthem Foundation, has published its Fitness Index, ranking America's largest 100 cities and Washington, DC, on more than 30 indicators regarding various health behaviors, local infrastructure, and chronic diseases. And for the fourth year in a row, Arlington, Va., has earned the title of fittest city in the country. "Cities designed to encourage physical activity have enjoyed higher home values, business and job growth, and more robust retail activity—leading to overall improved social drivers of health for our communities," says Shantanu Agrawal, Anthem's chief health officer, per a release. Read on to see what other cities made the cut:

Arlington, Va. Minneapolis Seattle Denver Madison, Wis. Washington, DC St. Paul, Minn. Irvine, Calif. Portland, Ore. Atlanta