Truck Full of Ramen Noodles Crashes Into Lake

(Newser) – The Guinness Book of World Records says the biggest bowl of noodles was made in Vietnam in 2018. A lake in Arkansas, however, could be a new contender. Authorities say a tractor-trailer hauling 20,000 pounds of ramen noodles crashed into Lake Conway on Tuesday afternoon, KARK reports. The driver of the partially submerged 18-wheeler wasn't injured, but a hazmat team was called in, as well as the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, reports the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette. The 6,700-acre lake "appears to be uncontaminated by the accident," Arkansas Fish and Game said in a Facebook post. (In a 2015 accident in Florida, a beer truck hit a Frito-Lay chips truck.)