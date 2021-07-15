'Cleaning Fairy' Leaves Wrong Home Spotless

(Newser) – New Jersey man Louis Angelino III says that after cleaning what he thought was the home of a friend's co-worker, he told the man he was playing with his cats while waiting for him to get back. The response: "Louis, I don't have any cats." Angelino, a 27-year-old liquor store worker who cleans friends' homes for extra cash, had accidentally broken into a stranger's home and thoroughly cleaned it after getting one digit wrong in the house number, NJ.com reports. Angelino—who found a key under the townhome's mat, where the client said it would be—left a note for the owners of the Cherry Hill home he had cleaned.

Beth Motzel tells CBS2 that her husband called her that day and said, "You won't believe it. Someone broke in our house and cleaned the entire thing." The couple, whose home had been a mess due to renovation work, exchanged texts with Angelino, who joked that he was the "cleaning fairy." They told him he did a great job and said they would hire him if they ever needed a cleaner in the future. Angelino says he is happy the couple were "so cool with it" and he hopes the incident—and the "cleaning fairy" title—will help him get more business. "I break into your apartment and I clean your apartment," he says.