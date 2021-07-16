(Newser) – "Taco fanatics," listen up. McCormick has a six-figure job for you, and you don't need any experience other than "a deep love of tacos." Adweek reports that the spice and condiment company has put out a call for "director of taco relations," a part-time, four-month gig that will pay a tidy sum of $100,000, doled out in $25,000 monthly installments. Per McCormick's listing, the ultimately lucky candidate will be working about 20 hours a week, from any location (though there is some travel), from September through December for the company's marketing division.

And what, pray tell, does a director of taco relations even do? According to McCormick, the role, an independent contractor position, will entail helping the McCormick team to "develop innovative and delish taco recipes, travel across the country in search of the latest taco trends, [and] dialogue with other like-minded taco connoisseurs across social media." You'll also be tasked with ensuring "nobody ever misses a Taco Tuesday." Interested parties need to submit their personal information and a two-minute video "that showcases your personality and passion for tacos" by Tuesday—in time to celebrate with a taco after. Check out the full job description here. (Read more tacos stories.)