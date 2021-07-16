Cops: Woman With No License Yanked 13 Teeth From Patient

(Newser) – Police investigating a break-in at a dental office in Nevada uncovered a more disturbing crime. Police say Laurel Eich, the 42-year-old dental office employee accused of breaking into the office and stealing more than $22,000 in cash and checks from a drawer, also pulled 13 teeth from one person despite not having a license to do so, News 4 reports. Investigators say the unauthorized dental surgery, which occurred some time before the May 4 break-in at the office in Sun Valley, north of Reno, involved anesthetic that had been disposed of by the dental office.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office say Eich, who was arrested Wednesday, admitted performing the unlicensed extractions, the New York Daily News reports. She has been charged with felonies including performing surgery on another without a license, burglary of a business, and grand larceny. She also faces three counts of violation of probation or condition of a suspended sentence. (Read more weird crimes stories.)