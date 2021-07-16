'Hero' Amazon Driver Kills Huge Spider

(Newser) – How do you handle a visit from a spider? Do you call her Charlotte and leave out snacks, catch and release, or nuke it from orbit—it’s the only way to be sure? A Tik Toker in Texas would prefer the latter approach. Gwen Sanchez got a little creative when she saw a legitimately very large spider on her doorbell camera. At least it looks huge crawling directly over the camera. Sanchez ordered a delivery from Amazon, and added a special delivery instruction. “If you could kill the spider for me that would be amazing. Thank you!” she wrote. And that’s what the camera that caught the spider caught the Amazon driver doing, NPR reports.

The driver spotted the spider, called it “a big ‘ol thing,” took off a shoe, and swatted it twice, KSAT reports. Sanchez posted video of the summary execution to TikTok, where it went viral. The anonymous driver is a popular guy right now (“Not all heroes wear capes,” once commenter wrote) and Gwen is trying to find out who he is. Partly to thank him, partly to congratulate him on his TikTok fame, and, presumably, to hook him up with all the people who have asked for his Venmo and whether he’s single. She reached out to Amazon for help, and posted another TikTok of the chat in which she reassures them she definitely wanted the spider gone and all of her feedback is positive. (Read more weird news stories.)