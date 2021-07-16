Cheney's Anti-Trump Vote Isn't Hurting Her Fundraising

(Newser) – Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump seem to be having no trouble raising campaign funds. Second-quarter donations to the 10 House members who bucked their party after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot have them all outpacing their challengers and "flush with cash," per the Hill reports. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, for example, reported about $1.9 million, which is a much bigger stack than challenger Anthony Bouchard, a member of the state’s senate. Bouchard raised $213,000.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois faces a pro-Trump primary challenger—Caterina Lauf—but has had no trouble raising money. He raised about $800,000 in Q2, which is a good bit more than his last election two years ago, the Wall Street Journal reports. Lisa Murkowski, one of two GOP senators from Alaska, also voted for impeachment and is also outstripping her challenger. She’s raised $2.3 million, with $1.15 million of that in the second quarter alone, the Anchorage Daily News reports. Her challenger, the Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka, pulled in just $213,000 in the first quarter. (Read more GOP candidates stories.)