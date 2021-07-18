Over 60 Treated After Texas Water Park Chemical 'Incident'

Emergency personnel vehicles are parked near the scene where people are being treated after chemical leak at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Spring, Texas (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Emergency personnel vehicles are parked near the scene where people are being treated after chemical leak at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Spring, Texas (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)