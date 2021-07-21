White House, Pelosi Staffers Have COVID

(Newser) – Two people on the Washington, DC, circuit tested positive for COVID-19 this week: a White House staffer and one of Nancy Pelosi's aides. But neither the House speaker nor President Biden had been in close contact with either one, officials tell the Hill. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there have been other positive tests among staffers at the White House, but did not give details on dates or the number of cases. "The news today is that while breakthrough cases will happen, the vaccines are effective and prevent serious illness and death," she said.

Pelosi and Biden are both fully vaccinated, as are both staffers who tested positive this week. Both are experiencing mild symptoms, Axios reports. Psaki said no changes to the current protocol, which follows federal guidelines on masking and distancing, are being considered, but sources said masks made a reappearance Tuesday after being largely absent in recent days. Days prior to the positive tests, Pelosi aides had met with the Texas Democrats who fled their state, some of whom have since tested positive as well. The White House staffer and Pelosi aide had also attended the same reception last Wednesday night. (Read more COVID-19 stories.)