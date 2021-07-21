Workers: Frito-Lay Makes Us Work 12-Hour Days, Every Day

Signs using the Chester the Cheeto character hope to grab the attention of drivers passing by the Frito-Lay plant in Topeka, Kan. Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal via AP)

Signs using the Chester the Cheeto character hope to grab the attention of drivers passing by the Frito-Lay plant in Topeka, Kan. Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal via AP)