2032 Olympics Host Announced

(Newser) – Athletes should be happy to know the 2032 Summer Olympics will take place in winter. Brisbane, Australia—the last remaining bid city—will host the Olympics from July to August in 2032, followed by the Paralympics from August to September, the International Olympic Committee confirmed with a vote in Tokyo on Wednesday, per CNN. IOC President Thomas Bach said "Brisbane 2032 is the first future host to have been elected under, and to have fully benefited from, the new flexible approach to electing Olympic hosts," which encourages the use of existing and temporary venues. "Right from the beginning we wanted this to be a sustainable Games," Brisbane's Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said, per the Guardian. "We wanted to commit and … we would be the first host city to contractually agree to a climate-positive Games."

"We pledge to create a successful model under your new host city strategy by showcasing a cost-neutral, climate-positive, safe ... and enthralling experience for the whole world," added Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. The Games are expected to take place across 37 venues in the southeast Queensland region. The area previously hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Games and is due to host or co-host the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, the 2022 UCI Road World Championships in cycling, and the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in soccer, per CNN, meaning some venues may be recycled. The estimated cost is $5 billion, with an expected $17 billion in economic benefit, according to the bid. This will be Australia's third time hosting the Olympics. Melbourne hosted in 1956 and Sydney in 2000. (Read more Olympic Games stories.)