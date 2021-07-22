Ohio Man Allegedly Plotted to Gun Down Sorority Girls

(Newser) – Investigators say Tres Genco intended to kill as many as 3,000 people, specifically sorority girls at an unnamed Ohio university. The 21-year-old never got beyond the planning stage, say federal law enforcement officials who arrested the Ohio man—a self-identified "incel," or "involuntary celibate"—Wednesday. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of the hate crime he was charged with: attempting to conduct a mass shooting of women. He was also charged with illegally possessing a machine gun. More:

Incel. A Justice Department press release alleges Genco regularly posted on a popular incel website from July 2019 through March 2020 at a minimum. It defines the incel movement an online community of mostly men who are angry with women and "seek to commit violence in support of their belief that women unjustly deny them sexual or romantic attention to which they believe they are entitled."

The Washington Post reports Genco was booted from Army basic training in December 2019 and allegedly subsequently penned a letter that states in part: "If you're reading this, I've done something horrible. Somehow you've come across the writings of the deluded and homicidal." It was signed, "Your hopeful friend and murderer."

