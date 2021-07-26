In Seattle, One of Its 'Worst Mornings of Violence'

(Newser) – Multiple sites in Washington state's largest city were hit by gun violence early Sunday, leading to three deaths and five injuries in a series of shootings that cops say were unrelated. In a release cited by CNN, the Seattle Police Department lays out the timeline, starting at around 1:40am, when a woman was shot in the stomach about 2 miles from Occidental Square. The victim showed up at a local hospital nearly two hours later with a non-life-threatening injury. The second shooting, which took place just before 2am, happened at a bar in the Belltown neighborhood, where police had arrived in response to a fight that had spilled over into the parking lot. As cops were handling that commotion, gunfire rang out, and they found a man who'd been shot. Despite lifesaving efforts, that victim died; two suspects have been arrested in that case.

story continues below

Around 2:30am, calls started coming in regarding a shooting near Occidental Square. Responding officers and medics found "multiple shooting scenes," per the release, as well as two men who'd been shot. One was declared dead at the scene, while the other was taken by medics to a nearby hospital. Three other victims were taken in personal vehicles to the hospital before the police showed up; one of those victims subsequently died. Finally, a shooting at Cal Anderson Park was called in around 4:40am. A man with a gunshot wound showed up in a ride-share vehicle at Harborview Medical Center not long after and said he'd been shot while playing in a basketball game. "As people were coming back to enjoy Seattle's nightlife, Seattle saw one [of] its worst mornings of violence," Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said of the shootings, per KING 5. Investigations continue into all the shootings. (Read more shootings stories.)