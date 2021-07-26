 
7 Dead in 20-Car Pileup During Utah Sandstorm

Others are reportedly in critical condition
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 26, 2021 2:23 AM CDT

(Newser) – At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup crash during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition, the AP reports. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims. The pileup occurred during a period of high winds that caused a dust or sandstorm which reduced visibility, the highway patrol said. I-15 remained partially shut down late Sunday. Traffic was redirected around the crash site. (Read more Utah stories.)

