7 Dead in 20-Car Pileup During Utah Sandstorm

This photo provided by the Utah Highway Patrol and posted on the Utah Department of Public Safety website shows several of the vehicles involved in a fatal pileup, Sunday, July 25, 2021, on Interstate 15 in Millard County, near the town of Kanosh, Utah. (Utah Highway Patrol via AP)

