(Newser) – The first-ever Costa Rican gymnast to qualify for the Olympics used the end of her floor routine Sunday to make a big statement. Luciana Alvarado, 18, took a knee with one arm behind her back and the other raised in the air with a fist, NBC Olympics reports. (Watch the routine here.) She later confirmed it was choreographed as a tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement, the AP reports.

Alvarado said she wants to raise awareness of the importance of equal rights "because we're all the same. And we're all beautiful and amazing." NBC calls the demonstration "the first of its kind on an international stage in elite gymnastics." She scored a 12.166, which did not qualify her for finals.