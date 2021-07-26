Kristen Bell Will Be Marge's Voice in All-Musical Simpsons

(Newser) – The Simpsons has featured dozens of original songs in its long history—including "The Monorail Song" and "See My Vest"—but it has never had an all-musical episode until now. The show's creators announced at a Comic-Con panel Saturday that they plan to kick off the show's 33rd season with an episode that is "almost wall-to-wall music," Vulture reports. "It’s like a Broadway musical of an episode, with all original songs, and we’ve got Kristen Bell playing the role of Marge’s singing voice," said executive producer Matt Selman, per Variety. "We all love Marge’s voice, but this is the singing voice that’s different, let’s just say." Marge is normally voiced by Julie Kavner.

Selman tells EW that the plot involves Marge's plan to restage her high school musical, "Y2K; The Millennium Bug." "The only place Marge sang beautifully was in her head, so she has a magical inside singing voice that only we can hear," he says. "When she sings, it comes out beautiful, like Kristen Bell." The episode will air Sept. 26. Producers on the Comic-Con panel said the upcoming season will also feature a two-part "love letter" to Fargo and other crime shows, along with the first five-segment "Treehouse of Horror" episode. "We have a romance that may come to stick in Moe’s life, and we explore the greatest tragedy Homer ever faced with guest star Rachel Bloom," said executive producer Al Jean. (Read more The Simpsons stories.)