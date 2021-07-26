(Newser) – The special House panel set up to investigate the Capitol riot will start hearing testimony on Tuesday, but it's still not clear whether the final makeup of the panel is set. As of Tuesday morning, seven Democrats and two Republicans were on board after political sniping between Nancy Pelosi and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy. Pelosi has appointed the two Republicans—Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, both of whom voted to impeach Donald Trump—while McCarthy has yanked all of his allotted five picks and is refusing to participate. Because of that, Pelosi still could fill another four slots, and she has hinted she might pick more Republicans, reports the Washington Post. More:

