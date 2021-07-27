Alleged Gunman Stoned to Death in Texas

(Newser) – A "small gathering" in Fort Worth, Texas, ended with two people dead early Monday—one at the hands of a gunman, the other the gunman himself, who was apparently stoned to death by an angry crowd throwing landscaping bricks. Police say the suspect was at the backyard gathering when he got upset and left, later returning with another person and getting into an argument with others at the party. He allegedly shot one person, who was not killed, before the crowd started chasing him, Fox 7 Austin reports.

He fired into the group, and they responded by picking up and throwing at him what a police officer describes as "stone pavers. What you line your driveway with points on them." They caught up to him, he continued shooting back into the crowd, and hit at least two people—one fatally. Then, "They either caught him, or he fell to the ground," the officer says. "And at that time, he lost his life what we believe by stones." The medical examiner will ultimately determine cause of death. One other person was in critical condition and two people received non-life-threatening injuries, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.