In this Oct. 13, 2010, file photo then U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., addresses a crowd of supporters during a campaign stop in Lincoln, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

In this Oct. 13, 2010, file photo then U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., addresses a crowd of supporters during a campaign stop in Lincoln, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)