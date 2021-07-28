As DC Cop Testified, He Got a Threatening Message

(Newser) – On Tuesday, DC Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone spoke before the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot and described how he had been grabbed and beaten by the mob. He disclosed later in the day that he had received a threatening voicemail as he testified, CBS reports. The expletive-laden voicemail, in which the caller used numerous homophobic slurs and accused Fanone of lying about the Jan. 6 attack, was played on CNN Tuesday night. "You’re on trial right now lying. You want an Emmy? An Oscar? What are you trying to go for here?" the caller said, insulting Fanone and adding: "I could slap you up the side your head with a backhand and knock you out."

Fanone told lawmakers Tuesday that the mob beat him unconscious and doctors later told him he had suffered a brain injury and a mild heart attack. The caller Tuesday said he wished Fanone had been beaten more. "I wish they woulda killed all you scumbags ’cause you people are scum," the man said, per Mediaite. "They stole the election from Trump and you know that, you scumbag." In his testimony Tuesday, Fanone slammed the "indifference" of some of the lawmakers he said he risked his life to defend but are now downplaying the events of Jan. 6. "I feel like I went to hell and back to protect them and the people in this room, but too many are now telling me that hell doesn't exist—or that hell actually wasn't that bad," he said. (Read more Michael Fanone stories.)