Larry Nassar Is Not Spending His Money on Restitution

(Newser) – Larry Nassar has had $12,825 (which includes two stimulus checks) deposited into his inmate trust account since he was incarcerated, but the former USA Gymnastics doctor hasn't been using that money to pay the money he owes his victims. Court documents show that despite the aforementioned deposits, as of Wednesday there was only $2,041.57 in his account, CNN reports. NBC News reports he's spent the rest of it, though it's not clear on what. What is clear is that he's so far only paid $300 toward his penalties and still owes $57,488.52 to five victims and a $5,000 special assessment fee pursuant to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015.

Prosecutors have asked that the funds in his account be frozen and ultimately that any funds in it up to the amount he owes be applied to the restitution that has not yet been paid. "They're allowing the worst child predator in American history to spend thousands of dollars on himself and pay $8 a month to his victims," says a lawyer who represents many of Nassar's victims. "Something is completely broken and needs to be fixed." The Washington Post blames prison officials for allowing this, reporting that the Bureau of Prisons essentially allows inmates to shield money from collection, forcing the Department of Justice to file court cases to get the money turned over—even though the bureau is a DoJ agency.