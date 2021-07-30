Trouble for Woman Charged by Grizzly Bear in Yellowstone

(Newser) – The woman charged by a grizzly bear in an encounter caught on video at Yellowstone National Park has been charged again, this time in US District Court. Investigators used the video, which went viral on social media, to identify suspect Samantha Dehring; they asked for tips and someone sent one in, the Billings Gazette reports. Dehring unfollowed the park's Facebook page the same day it posted a photo of her on the page, and after getting a search warrant to view her Facebook page, the park found she had posted photos of the bears there.

story continues below

Witnesses say that when they spotted the sow and her two cubs on May 15, they warned Dehring to move back but she did not. She was about 15 feet away from the bears; park regulations require visitors to be at least 300 feet away. The Illinois woman is charged with breaking federal law by feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife, WGN reports, as well as violating closures and use limits, and is set to appear in court next month. (A recent grizzly bear attack in Montana was fatal.)