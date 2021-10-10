Police Chief: 15 Hit in 'Hellish' Bar Shooting

(Newser) – The 911 calls began pouring in early Sunday, as callers "frantically begged for help," police said, after shooting started in a crowded Minnesota bar. A woman, who was in her 20s, was killed, and 14 other people were taken to hospitals, KSTP reports. They're expected to survive, officials said. St. Paul police said Sunday that three men have been arrested, all of whom were being treated at hospitals, per WCCO. Several people opened fire, officials said, adding that no motive for the shootings has been determined.

First responders found what Police Chief Todd Axtell called "a hellish situation" at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in downtown. Steve Linders, a spokesman, said: "There were gunshot wound victims lying in the street outside the bar. There were gunshot wound victims lying on the sidewalk outside the bar. There were gunshot wound victims lying on the floor inside the bar." Bystanders helped police until it was determined safe for paramedics to enter the crime scene. Police have not yet released the victims' identities. They suspect other people might have been hurt and asked that they contact the department.

"We won't stop until we find the people responsible for this madness," Axtell said. "We will do our part to hold them accountable." Linders added: "We had people in the city of St. Paul out on a Saturday night having a good time, and we had other people who decided to pull guns with reckless disregard to human life and pull the trigger over and over and over and over again," per the New York Times. Mayor Melvin Carter pointed to the urgency of developing more successful public safety strategies. (Read more mass shootings stories.)