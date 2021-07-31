Missing Dog Turns Up On Local TV News Show

(Newser) –

A Wisconsin man forgot to turn off his TV before bed and it changed his life. The man, identified only as Dwight, woke up to his local news station’s Adopt-a-Pet segment. An announcer was describing a little brown dog’s underbite when Dwight glanced at the TV and saw his lost dog. Dwight had brought Payday, a long-haired Dachshund, home to his 12-year-old daughter—but lost him two years ago, Newsweek reports. But Payday found his way to a Wisconsin Humane Society shelter.

Dwight called the TV station, which put him in touch with the shelter, and soon after his mom, Melissa, was at the shelter picking up Payday. Wisconsin Humane Society posted an emotional video on Facebook showing Payday wriggling joyfully in Melissa’s arms, while Melissa says “my baby!” over and over. “We are beyond ecstatic for this amazing family to finally be whole again,” WHS wrote in the post. It’s clear Payday had no doubt he’d found his family, and one commenter agreed. “No other proof needed that he was their baby! How wonderful they found each other,” the comment read. (Read more uplifting news stories.)