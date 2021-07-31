Bob Odenkirk Speaks Out About Collapsing on Set

(Newser) – Thanks for checking in, Bob! Everyone was worried about you. Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul last week, and everyone freaked out. His reps released a statement the next day letting everyone know he was alive but had had a “heart related incident,” and his son, Nate, tweeted “He’s going to be okay,” and everyone calmed down a little bit. Saturday, Odenkirk himself tweeted an update, and he sounded like his usual self. “Hi. It’s Bob. Thank you,” he wrote.

“I had a small heart attack,” he tweeted. “But I’m going to be OK thanks to Roasa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.” He went on to thank AMC and Sony and promised to be back on the set of the Breaking Bad spinoff soon, per the AP. David Cross, his former comedy partner at Mr. Show also tweeted an update. “Just got off the phone with Bob and he’s doing great! Joking and japing and joshing,” Cross wrote. (Read more Bob Odenkirk stories.)