She Went to Visit Man She Met Online, Ended Up Dying on Hike

(Newser) – A Massachusetts woman died soon after arriving in Arizona on her first trip to see a man she'd recently met on Instagram, friends tell CBS Boston. The body of Angela Tramonte, 31, was found near the base of Camelback Mountain in Phoenix Friday, hours after she'd set out to hike Echo Canyon Trail with her companion, who is reportedly a police officer. The man, whom police are not identifying, called 911 around 1pm when he returned to the parking lot after his hike and couldn't find Tramonte, Arizona Central reports. He said she'd decided to turn back earlier because of the heat, while he continued on. Tramonte was found dead near a house, and police believe she was trying to get help—but no one was home, NBC News reports.

Foul play is not suspected, police say. The medical examiner will determine Tramonte's cause of death, but authorities believe heat exhaustion, heat stroke, or dehydration likely played a role. Phoenix hit a high of 104 degrees Friday, WCVB reports. The tragedy is "another reminder of just how unrelenting and unforgiving the elements of the Sonoran Desert can be," a captain with the Phoenix Police Department says. But Tramonte's friends want answers as to why her companion left her to walk back alone if she was overheated. "If anybody knew Angela, she wouldn't go anywhere without a gallon of water in her hand and I heard she was found without any water," adds one friend. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up.