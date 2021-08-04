Selena Gomez Doesn't Like Jokes About Her Transplant

(Newser) – Selena Gomez doesn’t think her medical history is funny, a point she reiterated after a joke was made about the popstar's 2017 kidney transplant in a recent episode of the Good Fight. She dubbed the joke—made during a comedy bit about what jokes are too insensitive to tell—"tasteless" in a tweet where she wrote, "I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently." The clip from the Good Fight on Paramount+ shows writers asking what jokes could get them canceled. The answer: Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant. One fan tweeted the clip with the comment "RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ."

Gomez, who was diagnosed with lupus years ago, has been open about her health struggles, both physical and mental. She has also identified her kidney donor—her BFF Francia Raisa—despite another joke in another show that ticked her off. Saved by the Bell apologized last year for asking, "Does Selena Gomez even have kidneys," the BBC reports. Gomez seems reassured by the outpouring of support for her. "My fans always have my back," she tweeted, adding a request for anyone able to sign up to be an organ donor. (Meanwhile, it might be time for TV shows to retire any jokes they have about disabilities.)