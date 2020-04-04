Selena Gomez Reveals Her Diagnosis

(Newser) – Selena Gomez, afraid to discuss her mental-health issues? It sure doesn't sound that way. The 27-year-old went public Friday about her recent visit to an esteemed hospital in Massachusetts, People reports. "Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in America, McLean Hospital, and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar," Gomez said on Miley Cyrus' Instagram show, Bright Minded. "And so when I got to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn’t scare me once I know it and I think people get scared of that." Gomez explains that in her home state of Texas, mental-health issues aren't often talked about.

"I've seen it and I've seen some of it even in my own family where I'm like, what's going on?" says Gomez, per E! Online. "It's not known to talk about your mental health." The performer adds that back home, people "gotta seem cool" and end up suffering from anger issues as a result. As for the coronavirus pandemic, Gomez says she copes by "writing a lot" and sitting with what's she's written. But she worries how her grandparents might be affected by people who refuse to stay home: "I think it’s just really hard because I have grandparents and seeing people not take it as seriously as they should is really hard for me, because I know there are people—like the hospitals and everybody—that are literally sacrificing their lives," she says. (Here's her take on dating in Hollywood.)

