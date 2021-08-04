(Newser) – It's a good day to work for Vanguard. Bloomberg on Wednesday reported by way of a source that the asset manager will be making a $1,000 payment to any of its 16,500 US employees who are vaccinated by Oct. 1. The offer reportedly applies to people who were vaccinated prior to news of the payment as well. CNN has this from the company: "Vanguard recognizes vaccines are the best way to stop the spread of this virus and strongly encourages crew to be vaccinated." It says the payment recognizes employees who made the effort to "protect themselves, each other, and our communities by getting vaccinated."

Meanwhile, Tyson Foods on Tuesday announced its entire workforce must be vaccinated by Nov. 1 "subject to ongoing discussions with locations represented by unions." It says that currently about 50% of its employees have been vaccinated. CNN sees it as a standout mandate in that many of the mandates issued by companies thus far (see: Google, Facebook) apply to corporate office workers, while most retail, service, and manufacturing employers have yet to issue any such requirement. CNN points, by way of example, to Walmart, which is requiring US-based corporate employees and regional managers be vaccinated by Oct. 4; store and warehouse workers aren't required to do so but will receive a $150 bonus if they opt to. (Read more coronavirus vaccine stories.)