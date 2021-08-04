Australian Football, Rugby Olympians Partied Too Hard

(Newser) – Imagine the party that would ensue if the Australian Olympic soccer and rugby teams spent 10 hours locked in a room together. Now imagine that room is actually an airplane from Tokyo to Sydney and you’re just trying to get some sleep. Australian Olympians were already in hot water over the state of some of their Olympic village rooms: A hole in the wall of one room was dismissed as a minor mistake, the Sydney Morning Herald reports. The athletes who caused that damage apologized and won’t be punished.

story continues below

Life-sized mascots of a kangaroo and an emu that disappeared from the quarters were returned, too, People reports. But the Australian Olympic Committee is looking into what went down on a Thursday Japan Airlines flight that allegedly included singing, drinking, vomiting, at least one toilet made unusable, and nowhere near enough masks, the Daily Beast reports. Passenger complaints made it to the ears of the Rugby Australia and Football Australia organizations, which are investigating. The Australian Olympic Committee CEO Matt Carroll called the alleged behavior "unacceptable." Neither team medaled in Tokyo. (Read more 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games stories.)