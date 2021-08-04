Amanda Knox Reveals She's Pregnant After Miscarriage

(Newser) – Amanda Knox revealed on Labyrinths, the podcast she shares with husband Christopher Robinson, that she’s pregnant. Knox had tweeted and podcasted last month about experiencing a miscarriage in May. The couple had already started decorating a nursery and told their parents the good news when at a six-week checkup, no fetal heartbeat could be detected, NBC News reports. In the podcast, Knox, 34, announced that she and Robinson were recording audio of every step of their fertility journey for a future series. She spoke openly about trying again, too. "It’s not a fun thing, which it was before," she said, per People.

Knox and Robinson had to grieve the loss of the first pregnancy, too. "We sat with the miscarriage for a while, trying and failing to be okay," she said. Like a lot of women who blame themselves for pregnancy loss, Knox speculated that it was her fault, or possibly due to something that had happened to her while she was in prison in Italy. Knox is best known for her ordeal of being convicted, then acquitted, of murder in Italy. She was sent to prison for four years for her roommate Meredith Kercher’s death in 2007, then returned to the US in 2015. (Read more Amanda Knox stories.)