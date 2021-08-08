Woman Who Passed Out During Hike Awakes to Familiar Face

(Newser) – Imagine going for a picturesque hike while on vacation with your family. You find yourself feeling unwell and need to sit down. Suddenly, darkness takes over and you pass out. When the light returns and you open your eyes, you see a familiar figure smiling over you. Sounds like maybe you didn't survive the hike, right? Thankfully for a New Jersey woman vacationing in Utah, the woman wasn't quite an angel--she was actress Julie Bowen. The unlikely chain of events happened Aug. 2 to Minnie John who, per ABC 7, was hiking at Arches National Park with her family when she started to feel lightheaded and sat down, telling her husband and son to go ahead without her. While all alone John fainted and hit her nose, per Variety.

Cue the Modern Family star, who was serendipitously with her doctor sister Annie when they encountered John. "All I remember is sitting there with my head in my hands secure on the rock. Next thing I hear someone with a familiar voice kept asking me questions," John wrote on Facebook about the unlikely encounter. As John's vision cleared and Annie cleaned her wounds she suffered and offered her pretzels and electrolytes, Annie asked John to guess who the familiar face was. "I told her I just hit my head, I can't remember. She said smiling Modern Family and I said of course! I told her she was so beautiful." Before they parted ways, Bowen and her sister used John's phone to help her contact her husband and son. "They were God sent," she wrote.