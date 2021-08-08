Sue Bird Ends Team USA Career With 5th Straight Gold

(Newser) – US women have won their seventh straight gold medal in basketball, beating Japan 90-75 to cap Sue Bird's 17-year Olympic career. Per the AP, Bird and Diana Taurasi walked off the basketball court together, arm-in-arm, one last time at the Tokyo Games. They started their journey together five Olympics ago and ended it in the same fashion as always—with gold medals hanging around their necks. “All of what we’ve done for USA Basketball, we’ve done together. It’s fitting,” Bird said after the 90-75 win over Japan on Sunday. And now it's over — at least for the 40-year-old Bird. All she and Taurasi have done on the international stage is win and now the pair stands alone with five gold medals—the first basketball players ever to accomplish that feat.

