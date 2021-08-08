Church Lose 6 in 10 Days, Hosts Vaccination Event

(Newser) – A church in Jacksonville, FL, lost 6 parishioners in 10 days. Now, the church is hosting a vaccination even to encourage members and the community to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus. Pastor George Davis of Impact Church says masks are required at services, and they observe other COVID protocols, News4Jax reports. But they still lost members. Several more are coping with infections, as many as 20 in the hospital. Davis said all of the people who died were not vaccinated, and four were under 35. One was only 24, Action News Jax reports. One was a young mom, recently married.

Now, the pastors at Impact Church want everyone to get vaccinated. The church hosted a free public COVID vaccination clinic Sunday. “We believe that the doctors were created by the lord, and he gave them the information to create this vaccine. That’s his answer to this horrible pandemic,” said Joseph Cooper of Impact Church told News4Jax. (Read more coronavirus vaccine stories.)