Man Put in Cell With Sister's Rapist Guilty of Killing Him

(Newser) – Shane Goldsby asked for a new cellmate. Goldsby, 25, was in prison for a stabbing, stealing a police car, and injuring a state trooper in Washington state. His cellmate, Robert Munger, 70, was in for child rape, child molestation, and possession of child pornography. One of Munger’s victims was Goldsby’s little sister, who is still a minor, the Seattle Times reports. Washington’s Department of Corrections didn’t approve the housing change. Goldsby said living with his sister’s rapist was torture. “I wasn’t stable at that point. I wasn’t. I was getting to that point because he kept wanting to give me details about what happened,” he told KHQ.

Now, Goldsby has been sentenced to 25 more years in prison for killing Munger. Court documents say Goldsby hit Munger in the face several times, stomping on his head when he fell. He says he didn't mean to kill Munger, and that he wanted him to spend his whole life in prison. In a statement in court, read by his lawyer because he was too overcome to read it himself, Goldsby said, "I cannot imagine what it would be like to lose a loved one in this kind of way. … I am so sorry and I hope you are able to heal from what I caused," KHQ reports. In an interview a year ago, shortly after Munger's death, Goldsby addressed his little sister. "I hope to God that I see you again. I hope to God that if I don't see you again, then you know why I did what I did."