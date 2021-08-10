(Newser) – Police say a California man had been drinking Saturday when he got behind the wheel of his truck, accompanied by his 8-months-pregnant girlfriend, who would soon die along with her unborn son. The driver, 26-year-old Miguel Larios, "was involved in a road rage incident with a second vehicle for several blocks as the driver of the second vehicle attempted to disengage" around 11:30am, according to Long Beach police. Video provided by a witness appeared to show Larios swerving in and out of lanes at a high rate of speed, per KTLA. Larios then collided with another car, "lost control of his vehicle and struck a parked, unoccupied pickup truck," police said. Larios was able to exit, as was his 10-year-old son, but Krista Nichols, 23, was left trapped in the passenger seat. She had to be extracted with the Jaws of Life, reports the Long Beach Post.

Nichols, the mother of a 5-year-old son who was not involved in the crash, was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Doctors were unable to save her unborn son. Larios and his son were both treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Larios has since been arrested on suspicion of two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, one count of driving under the influence, and one count of child endangerment, with bail set at $200,000. "This is a parent's worst nightmare," Nichols' father, Adolfo Andrade, tells KTLA. "The road rage, the drinking, driving behind the wheel ... it doesn't make any sense." Nichols' brother, Tyler Nichols, says he doesn't know how the family would break the news to his 5-year-old nephew—"that poor, sweet boy who loved his mom so, so much." The Washington Post notes other road-rage fatalities this year alone. (Read more drunk driving stories.)