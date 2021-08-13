(Newser) – Data from the 2020 census is out, and for the first time, each of the 10 largest US cities have 1 million people or more. Per the Census Bureau, those urban centers all grew from 2010 to last year, and eight of those 10 grew at a faster rate in that time period than they had from 2000 to 2010 (San Antonio and San Diego were the exceptions). New York City remains perched at the top of the list, while Phoenix passed Philly with its new population number, taking the No. 5 spot. The Hill notes that the data from the 2020 census will now jump-start the redistricting process, with political boundaries redrawn nationwide. Here, America's largest cities, with their 2020 population, and percent change over 2010:



New York (8,804,190; 7.7%) Los Angeles (3,898,747; 2.8%) Chicago (2,746,388; 1.9%) Houston (2,304,580; 9.8%) Phoenix (1,608,139; 11.2%) Philadelphia (1,603,797; 5.1%) San Antonio (1,434,625; 8.1%) San Diego (1,386,932; 6.1%) Dallas (1,304,379; 8.9%) San Jose, Calif. (1,013,240; 7.1%)