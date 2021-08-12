For First Time in History, White Population Shrinks

(Newser) – The Census Bureau is out with more stats from the 2020 count, and one big takeaway is that the white population dipped for the first time in history. All in all, the nation is “much more multiracial and much more racially and ethnically diverse than what we measured in the past,” says the Census Bureau's Nicholas Jones. Early details:

The Washington Post highlights this historic development: The nation's white population shrank for the first time since the census began in 1790—from 224 million in 2010 to 204 million in 2020. White people now account for 57.8% of the population, down from 63.7% in 2010. The AP notes this is the smallest share on record.

The census also shows that the US is more city-centric. Almost all growth took place in metro areas, and the 10 biggest cities all have at least 1 million people for the first time, reports Axios. At the same time, more than half of all counties, or 52%, saw their populations shrink from 2010.

story continues below