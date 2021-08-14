Teen Who Used Laser Sight as Cat Toy Charged in Shooting

(Newser) – The cat, at least, is fine. But a 21-year-old man was shot straight through his thigh had to go to the hospital and is now facing weapons charges to boot. A 19-year-old visiting a friend’s apartment in Kenosha, WI, was using the laser sight of a 9 mm handgun to play with a cat when the gun went off, the Kenosha News reports. Another guest had brought the gun and set it down. He said that he thought he had taken the magazine out when he put it on a dresser. Jashanti Pleasant picked it up and started playing with it, and it went off, injuring the man who brought the gun.

A witness said Pleasant had been drinking. The man left, went to another apartment, and 911 was called. He was taken to a local hospital—and then charged for having a weapon in violation of conditions of his bond. He was out on bond in connection with another shooting at another home. Pleasant told police that the shooting was an accident and that she, too, thought the magazine had been taken out of the gun, ABC News reports. No injuries to the cat were reported.