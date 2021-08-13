Sylvester Stallone Now Has Remarkable 6-Decade Streak

(Newser) – Sylvester Stallone now has rare bragging rights in Hollywood: He has been in a No. 1 box movie in six straight decades, writes Mike Fleming at Deadline. The latest entry came when The Suicide Squad rose to the top last weekend. Before that came Rocky in the 1970s, Rambo: First Blood in the 1980s, Cliffhanger in the 1990s, Driven in the 2000s, and The Expendables in the 2010s. In fact, of the 46 Stallone films released over that six-decade span, 20 reached No. 1. All the more impressive: The New York Post points out that at the height of his fame, Stallone was simultaneously juggling the twin franchises of Rocky and Rambo.

"And considering the great shape that the 75-year-old is in—and the number of blockbuster franchises he anchors—it’s not out of the question for him to hit No. 1 in a seventh decade sometime in the 2030s," writes Wren Graves at Consequence.net. Stallone's next picture will be Samaritan, due out in August 2022, when he will play a superhero of that name, per Movieweb.com. In The Suicide Squad, Stallone voices the character of Nanue "with monosyllavic perfection," writes reviewer Jake Cole of the Associated Press. (Read more Sylvester Stallone stories.)