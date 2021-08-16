SNL's Horatio Sanz Accused of Underage Sex Assault

(Newser) – A former Saturday Night Live cast member is being sued for allegedly grooming and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. The lawsuit filed in New York last week claims Horatio Sanz and a colleague started emailing the girl in 2000, the year after the then-14-year-old started posting about SNL on her website, NBC News reports. That's when Sanz allegedly started grooming her, including by acting flirtatiously and being physically affectionate during an in-person meeting after a taping of the show that year, the lawsuit claims. In 2001, Sanz allegedly continued talking to her about sex and asking for inappropriate photos during online chats, and in 2002, he is accused of sexually assaulting her, CNN reports.

Specifically, at SNL parties or afterwards on multiple occasions, Sanz allegedly assaulted her by "kissing her, groping her breasts, groping her buttocks, and digitally penetrating her genitals forcibly and without Plaintiff's consent." Sanz's attorney denies the allegations. Other SNL cast members, including Jimmy Fallon, are accused in the lawsuit of seeing the teen drinking at at least one cast party and not doing anything about it, and the suit accuses NBC employees of witnessing the sexual assault. The suit also claims she was given drugs at the parties. Sanz, 52, appeared on the NBC show from 1998 to 2006. According to the suit, the alleged victim ran into Sanz at a comedy show in 2019 and he "bragged" about masturbating during their conversations. He later allegedly apologized to her for his actions. (Read more Saturday Night Live stories.)