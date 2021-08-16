Travis Barker Flies for First Time Since Horrific Crash

(Newser) – For the first time since the 2008 plane crash that killed four people and left Travis Barker with third-degree burns over 65% of his body, the Blink-182 drummer flew on a plane. Barker, who is dating Kourtney Kardashian, flew on Kylie Jenner's private jet with Kardashian, her mom Kris Jenner, and Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble to Cabo San Lucas Saturday, TMZ reports. The crash killed Barker's close friends Charles "Che" Still (his security guard, per People) and "Lil" Chris Baker (his personal assistant) as well as pilot Sarah Lemmon and co-pilot James Bland, and left only Barker and DJ AM alive, though the celebrity disc jockey died of an overdose the following year.

story continues below

Barker, who spent months in a burn unit undergoing surgeries and skin grafts, initially said he'd never fly again, but recently eased up on that and said he'd consider it. TMZ notes he was an hour late to the Cabo flight, which landed safely in Mexico. "Kourtney has been very supportive," a source tells People. "She never pushed for him to fly. They have managed to travel in the US without having to fly and Kourtney has been totally fine with it." In less heavy news, Yahoo reports Kardashian recently chopped off a lot of hair, and Barker sweetly commented on her Instagram photo of her new look, "You're perfect." Barker, 45, and Kardashian, 42, have reportedly been dating since last year. (Read more Travis Barker stories.)