(Newser) – Looks like the youngest Jenner is about to be a mom again. Sources confirm to People that 24-year-old Kylie is pregnant with her second child with rapper and on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott, and that the Kylie Cosmetics founder is "thrilled" at the news. One source tells the magazine that Jenner is "a few months along" and sporting a "cute bump," and that she's "beyond excited" about this latest development. Jenner and Scott are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

story continues below

Page Six, which also received confirmation from sources on the pregnancy, notes that rumors of Jenner being with child started in June, when she was seen wearing an oversize shirt in Idaho. She also shared a photo that showed her with a sushi order, which didn't include any raw fish. The paper adds, however, that after fans started speculating on a pregnancy based on that photo, Jenner put up another image showing her with a martini and ceviche made with raw fish—"seemingly wanting to make a bid to throw her fans off track."

Speculation ramped up on Thursday when Caitlyn Jenner announced she had another grandchild on the way. It turns out, however, the California gubernatorial candidate was talking about her son Burt Jenner, who's expecting his third child with his girlfriend. Kylie Jenner has long expressed a desire to give Stormi a sibling (or several), commenting on an April 2020 Instagram Live that "I want seven kids down the line, but not right now." Yahoo Entertainment notes it's "no surprise" Jenner has kept her lips sealed on this pregnancy, as she kept quiet about her pregnancy with Stormi until her daughter was born. (Read more Kylie Jenner stories.)