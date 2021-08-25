(Newser) – In June, Director of National Intelligence chief Avril Haines warned that sussing out the "smoking gun" on the origins of the novel coronavirus might not ever happen. Now, a report commissioned by President Biden three months ago from the intelligence community to figure out that mystery has brought her words to bear—the results are inconclusive, US officials tell the Washington Post. Earlier assessments by the intel agencies had narrowed down to the two likeliest scenarios: that the virus had jumped from an animal to a human, the theory most favored; or that it had leaked from a Chinese lab. Further details:

Theory No. 1: Viruses have long taken the leap from animals to humans, and early cases of this virus came out of a Chinese seafood market where traces of SARS-CoV-2 were found. A June report in Nature also found animals sold in Wuhan wet markets pre-pandemic "suffered poor welfare and hygiene conditions" and were "capable of hosting a wide range of infectious zoonotic diseases." That report "[changed] the calculus tremendously," a Tulane University microbiologist tells the Post.

Theory No. 2: The possibility that the virus emerged from a lab gained ground in June after another article in the journal Nature laid out reasons why it was still viable. Among such evidence: still-murky reports of three Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers showing signs of flu-like illness in November 2019, before any cases of COVID-19 were reported in China. Former President Trump and his allies also pushed this theory.

The possibility that the virus emerged from a lab gained ground in June after another article in the journal Nature laid out reasons why it was still viable. Among such evidence: still-murky reports of three Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers showing signs of flu-like illness in November 2019, before any cases of COVID-19 were reported in China. Former President Trump and his allies also pushed this theory. A distant third theory: Most experts in viral genome evolution agree the virus wasn't engineered as a bioweapon, as its naturally occurring components mimic those seen in other coronaviruses.