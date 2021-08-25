2 Congressmen Secretly Fly to Afghanistan

(Newser) – In a move that the AP says stunned and infuriated US military and State Department personnel Tuesday, two congressmen arrived unannounced at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, where they stayed for several hours. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., both military veterans and both members of the House Armed Services Committee, say the trip was made as part of a push to convince President Joe Biden to extend the Aug. 31 troop withdrawal deadline, NBC News reports. But a US official tells CNN the trip only served as an "unhelpful distraction." More:

The purpose: "We have a duty to provide oversight on the executive branch," the statement says. "After talking with commanders on the ground and seeing the situation here, it is obvious that because we started the evacuation so late, that no matter what we do, we won't get everyone out on time, even by September 11. ... Washington should be ashamed of the position we put our service members in."

