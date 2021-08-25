'Anomalous Health Incidents' Reported Last Week in Vietnam

(Newser) – US officials are continuing to investigate possible cases of so-called Havana Syndrome that delayed Vice President Kamala Harris' trip from Singapore to Vietnam. There have been two separate cases of unexplained health incidents reported by US personnel in Vietnam within the past week, US officials said. It was not immediately clear who was impacted by the syndrome, though it was not someone who worked for the vice president or the White House, according to the officials who spoke with the AP, who were not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation. The investigation was in its early stages and officials deemed it safe for Harris to make her scheduled stop in Vietnam, after initially hitting pause for a few hours on Tuesday.

story continues below

Similar, unexplained health ailments have since been reported by Americans serving in other countries, including Germany, Austria, Russia, and China. A variety of theories have been floated, including targeted microwaves or sonic attack, perhaps as part of an espionage or hacking effort. Particularly alarming are revelations of at least two possible incidents in the Washington, DC, area, including one case near the White House in November in which an official reported dizziness. Administration officials have speculated that Russia may be involved; Moscow has denied that. As for Harris, she appeared before US diplomatic staff in Hanoi on Wednesday to sign a lease to a new embassy there. She didn't weigh in directly on the Havana Syndrome situation but expressed gratitude to those working for the US across the globe.